Special C. tour begins 12 Jan. 2017
A reminder that, as Nigel Martyn announced on the BIB just over two months ago, the Special Consensus (USA) are preparing for their most ambitious Irish gig to date: they begin their 2017 tour in the Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire, on Thursday next week (12 Jan.). Tickets are available (with extra booking charge) from the venue box office (01 231 2929) and online (with no extra charge) from here.
Nigel also supplied the flyer ( left) for what will be their most ambitious and longest tour of Ireland and the UK to date. IBMA award winners, Grammy nominees, and Compass Records recording artists, the Special C., led by Greg Cahill, have been coming to Ireland since 1995 and will have their latest CD, Long I ride, with them. All the dates in the 2017 tour can be seen on the flyer image (click to enlarge) and on the BIB calendar. Nigel's Old Flattop agency has been organising bigger and better tours for the Special Consensus each time they come, for nearly twenty years now.
Labels: Agencies, Awards, CDs, concerts, Festivals, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home