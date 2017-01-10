SkyCourt Shannon Bluegrass Concert at Shannonside festival, 22 Jan. 2017
18th Shannonside Winter Music Festival, for this poster image of the Festival's main bluegrass concert, featuring the Special Consensus (USA), together with Greenshine from Cork. Full details are on the poster (click on the image to enlarge).
The 18th Shannonside Winter Music Festival includes over seventy acoustic music events at fifteen venues from 19 to 23 Jan. in Sixmilebridge and Bunratty, Co. Clare, and an all-weekend ticket (covering all events) is only €50. The full lineup is on the Festival website, together with the concert and gig schedule, a guide to accommodation in the area, and general Festival information including location maps for all the venues. Keep up to date with the Festival Facebook.
Labels: Bands, concerts, Festivals, Media, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home