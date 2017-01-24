Shannonside Winter Music Festival 2017: report and photos
|Special Consensus in the Skycourt Shannon Bluegrass Concert
Thanks to Des Butler for this report and photos from last weekend in Co. Clare:
I have just returned from the musical extravaganza that took place in Bunratty at the 18th Shannonside Winter Music Festival (19-23 Jan.). If one could not find a form of music that one liked at this festival, it would be safe to assume that one did not really like music. With seventy events and ten music genres taking place in fifteen venues, it would be safe to say that practically all musical tastes were catered for.
All attendees were treated to everything from Trad to Roots, Cajun to Country, Blues to Bluegrass, Sea Shanties, Gospel, Choral, Jazz and Ceili, and all things in between.
Having attended most of the bluegrass performances at the Festival that time and logistics would allow me, I would have to say that for me Special Consensus stole the show, giving a fantastic performance playing for almost two hours without a break, ably supported by Greenshine from Cork. They received a standing ovation at end of performance. To extol the musical virtues of the many other performers would take me a week. Great performances by Cup O' Joe, Pat & Ricky Kelleher, and all the many other talented official performers.
|Greenshine
|Cup O' Joe
|Two Time Polka in Bunratty Castle
Jamming and picking sessions - ably led by John Nyhan in the company of Bill Forster, Pat & Ricky Kelleher, Liam Wright, and many more great and talented musicians - were prolific throughout the weekend, with two members of Special Consensus joining the jam on Sunday night.
|Bill Forster, Greg Cahill, John Nyhan
Again all thanks and kudos go to Brendan Walsh and his committee and John Nyhan and friends for their gargantuan efforts in pulling all this great music together in one festival for our enjoyment, not to be missed.
|Ricky Kelleher, Pat Kelleher, John Nyhan
|Agnews in consultation
Labels: Bands, Festivals, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home