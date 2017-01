Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Jarosz (USA), who began making her mark in bluegrass and related music in her mid teens, has toured in Ireland twice already: in 2014 with her third album,, and in May 2015 withandas the 'I'm With Her' trio. BIB readers will be aware that she is part of this year's Celtic Connections in Glasgow; while on this side of the Atlantic, she will also play three dates in Ireland.Tues. 24th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. CorkWed. 25th: St Werburgh's church, Dublin; doors 8.00 p.m., show 8.30; €19.99 (part of the Temple Bar Tradfest Thurs. 26th: First Presbyterian Church, 41 Rosemary St., Belfast

Labels: concerts, Festivals, Venues, Visiting players