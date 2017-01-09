Sarah Jarosz (USA) in Ireland, 24-26 Jan. 2017
Sarah Jarosz (USA), who began making her mark in bluegrass and related music in her mid teens, has toured in Ireland twice already: in 2014 with her third album, Build me up from bones, and in May 2015 with Sara Watkins and Aoife O'Donovan as the 'I'm With Her' trio. BIB readers will be aware that she is part of this year's Celtic Connections in Glasgow; while on this side of the Atlantic, she will also play three dates in Ireland.
Tues. 24th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Wed. 25th: St Werburgh's church, Dublin; doors 8.00 p.m., show 8.30; €19.99 (part of the Temple Bar Tradfest)
Thurs. 26th: First Presbyterian Church, 41 Rosemary St., Belfast
Labels: concerts, Festivals, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home