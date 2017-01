Just a week ago the BIB and Woodbine's Facebook both carried the news that I had decided to retire from playing with the band. The many kind comments on Facebook have been very much appreciated by me; and as I'm not on Facebook myself, this post is meant as a response to clarify a few points.I am not retiring from the blog, bluegrass, the banjo, or attending concerts and festivals - only from playing in a band. I'm glad to say that this has nothing to do with medical issues over the last six months, all of which seem to be happily resolved. But nearly two years ago I began to feel my age - playing gigs was starting to take too much out of me. If playing with Woodbine had not been the fun it is, I would not have lasted this long.I am glad to repeat that Woodbine is the best band I've been in or could have hoped to be in, and I have been proud to be their banjo player. Since July, whenever I was obliged to miss gigs, they have been able to call in at one time or another, or, three of the best players in Ireland; so whoever may become Woodbine's regular banjo player, I have no doubt of seeing the band go from strength to strength in the future.

