Alan Munde, interviewed by David Jakubiak for Fretboard Journal 37

The most humbling experience is picking up an instrument and trying to play it. Even for the really fine players, as soon as they pick up their instrument, it's a challenge. No matter how good they are, there are things that either they can't get to or they want to get to, and they have to work to do it.It is an unending ambition. [...] I don't know it all and I am still trying to learn to play.

