Photo: Breda Reid Hammond

I just realised there's no mention of our weekly old-time session in your excellent blog, we've been going for over a year so maybe it's time to announce it! Here are the details:The 'Ox Mountain Session', old time music. McGarrigles pub, O'Connell St., Sligo. Every Friday 5.30-8.00 p.m. All welcome.(An interesting footnote... the Ox Mountains in Sligo were once part of the Appalachian range, before the continents split. Hence the name!)

