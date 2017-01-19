19 January 2017

Ox Mountain Session (OT) in Sligo every Friday

Photo: Breda Reid Hammond
Many thanks to Fionnuala Kennedy in Sligo for this welcome news:

I just realised there's no mention of our weekly old-time session in your excellent blog, we've been going for over a year so maybe it's time to announce it! Here are the details:

The 'Ox Mountain Session', old time music. McGarrigles pub, O'Connell St., Sligo. Every Friday 5.30-8.00 p.m. All welcome.

Fionnuala adds:

(An interesting footnote... the Ox Mountains in Sligo were once part of the Appalachian range, before the continents split. Hence the name!)

