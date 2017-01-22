Old-time in the far West
Clew Bay Critters (above) - as far as we know, the only old-time outfit to feature charango solos - who confirms that the band are in residence every Thursday in McGing's of High St. in Westport, Co. Mayo. The Critters can also be seen and heard on the second Sunday of every month at An Bhunn Abhain, Bridge St., Clooncarrabaun, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo.
McGing's is one of the main venues for the annual Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, especially for the big jam sessions on Saturday afternoons. Tim also sends the sad news of the death of John McGing, the former owner; as a result, there was no music last Thursday night.
Please keep the BIB informed of what's happening to your local sessions, especially if this requires additions, subtractions, or other changes to the 'weekly sessions' part of the BIB calendar.
