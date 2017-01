Sligo's Old Hannah (below) announce on their Facebook that they are joining with their friends of the Scots group Wire and Wool in the 'Celtic Kingdom' tour. The tour (poster by) starts tonight with four dates in Scotland, and continues next week with four in Ireland, as follows:Thurs. 2nd Feb.: The Harbour Bar, Bray, Co. WicklowFri. 3rd: The Model, Sligo townSat. 4th: Murphy's, Thomastown, Co. KilkennySun. 5th: Whelans, Wexford St., Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m.

