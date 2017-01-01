New Year resolution - from Deering
Thanks to Deering Banjos for a New Year resolution:
'To focus on enjoying every minute spent playing our banjos and not be distracted by a perceived lack of progress'
This applies equally to players of all instruments, and should be taken to heart by all of us who have ever felt that our playing was 'not getting anywhere'. Read more on the Deering blog.
Deering are also celebrating the New Year by offering free shipping on all orders over $50.00 - though unfortunately this doesn't apply outside the US. Better treat yourself to one of the Deerings on offer at unlikely-to-be-matched prices in the DanGem sale.
