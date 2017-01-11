Michael J. Miles: New Year news
Michael J. Miles (above) for his latest e-newsletter on coming events,
Monthly from 17 Jan., he and Rick Kogan will present 'Panorama', a monthly forum of music, politics, and stories at the Hideout in Chicago; on 28 Jan. he joins John McEuen at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago to celebrate the epoch-making 1972 release of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's Will the circle be unbroken; his programmes of banjo and guitar instruction at the Old Town School began this week; and he will also be teaching at the Suwanee Banjo Camp in Florida (Apr.) and Banjo Camp North (May), and taking part in the Mike Seeger Banjo Festival in Virginia (June).
You are invited to visit existentialbanjo.com, which has an ongoing video series and also gives access to Michael's store of books and records.
Labels: Banjo, CDs, concerts, Instruction, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home