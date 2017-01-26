First BAND Festival in Co. Donegal, 23-25 June 2017
BAND Festival (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy), taking place on the last weekend of June this year (23-25 June 2017) in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal.
The Festival has a handsome, user-friendly website (with a link to Dunfanaghy town website) and is also now on Facebook. Already shown on the lineup are the Niall Toner Band and the Down and Out Bluegrass Band, together with country guitarist Shawn Jones; Woodbine have just been added to the list, and more will be announced very soon.
The BAND Festival is off to a very promising start, and the BIB wishes it every success.
