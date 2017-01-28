28 January 2017

Festival organisers, please note

The BIB has begun displaying the logos of bluegrass/old-time festivals in Ireland, together with the dates of the events and links to their website or Facebook, at the bottom of the right-hand sidebar.

At present this shows the logos (etc.) of the 11th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, Co. Mayo (9-11 June 2017) and the 1st BAND (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) Festival, Co. Donegal (23-5 June 2017). Organisers of festivals in Ireland that present bluegrass and old-time music are invited to send in logo images for similar display.

Labels: ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 12:06 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home