Festival organisers, please note
The BIB has begun displaying the logos of bluegrass/old-time festivals in Ireland, together with the dates of the events and links to their website or Facebook, at the bottom of the right-hand sidebar.
At present this shows the logos (etc.) of the 11th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, Co. Mayo (9-11 June 2017) and the 1st BAND (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) Festival, Co. Donegal (23-5 June 2017). Organisers of festivals in Ireland that present bluegrass and old-time music are invited to send in logo images for similar display.
