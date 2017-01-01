In 1966 I met up with Clive in Cornwall where, together with, we formed the Mitchell County Ramblers and headed for Dublin. Dave was on guitar and Clive played old-time banjo. We were well received on the Irish folk scene and soon had a full itinerary.Clive was probably the most good-humoured musician I've ever worked with. He never seemed to have bad days and always saw the funny side of any setback such as a cancelled gig or a broken string on stage. I remember him taking a pair of scissors one day to Dave's shock of overgrown hair in a hotel lounge, turning it into a barber's shop. He worked for a good half-hour and when I saw the result I collapsed with laughter, but Dave seemed happy enough with the result.He enjoyed a pint or seven and, despite his small size, could hold his beer well. I met him some years later in O'Donohue's and we spent a pleasant evening reminiscing about the old days. He'd learned to play fiddle and we swapped a few tunes, one of which was 'The grumbling old man and the nagging old woman.' I still occasionally play it.

