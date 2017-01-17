Chatham County Line (USA) at Whelan's, Dublin, Sat. 28 Jan. 2017
Aiken Promotions Facebook this notice of an event we hadn't known about:
Not to be missed! American bluegrass band Chatham County Line headline Whelan's, Dublin, on Saturday 28 January. Tickets are available here.
Chatham County Line, based in Raleigh, NC, consist of Dave Wilson (guitar, harmonica, vocal), John Teer (mandolin, fiddle, vocal), Chandler Holt (banjo, guitar, vocal), and Greg Readling (bass, pedal steel, piano, vocal). They have been together since the late 1990s and have made many fans on previous visits to Ireland. Note the Ear Trumpet mic in the photo.
Their online tour schedule gives Whelan's as their only Irish date in a tour (25 Jan.-10 Feb.) that also comprises four shows in Britain, five in Belgium, and four in the Netherlands. Tickets at Whelan's (in the main venue, with support) are €16.50, and doors open at 8.00 p.m.
