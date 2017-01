Many thanks to BIB reader, who spotted on Aiken Promotions Facebook this notice of an event we hadn't known about: Chatham County Line , based in Raleigh, NC, consist of(guitar, harmonica, vocal),(mandolin, fiddle, vocal),(banjo, guitar, vocal), and(bass, pedal steel, piano, vocal). They have been together since the late 1990s and have made many fans on previous visits to Ireland. Note the Ear Trumpet mic in the photo.Their online tour schedule gives Whelan's asin a tour (25 Jan.-10 Feb.) that also comprises four shows in Britain, five in Belgium, and four in the Netherlands. Tickets at Whelan's (in the main venue, with support) are €16.50, and doors open at 8.00 p.m.

