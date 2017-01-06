Banjo and fiddle in Tipperary and Kilkenny
Thanks to Michael O'Grady, who writes:
I play fiddle and 5-string banjo. Are there any bluegrass workshops or teachers, or group classes or sessions for intermediate or beginner adult musicians aged 23 to 35 in the Co. Tipperary or Kilkenny area?
The BIB is aware of musicians in those areas who would be capable of giving instruction, but not (at present) of any organised workshops, group classes, or sessions there. Anyone who can give information or other assistance should contact Michael by e-mail.
