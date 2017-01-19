Ballymore Acoustic Gigs schedule, Feb.-May 2017
Ballymore Acoustic Gigs publish today their schedule for the coming months, as shown below. One of these shows has already appeared on the BIB: Brooksie Wells & Round Hill on 3 April. Follow BAG's advice and check out the links given, in case other shows on the schedule are your cup of tea.
The BAG Spring 2017 gig schedule is now fully booked. All dates are Monday nights. All gigs start at 9.00 p.m., with doors open at 8.30 p.m., and admission to each gig is €12, unless otherwise noted.
The descriptions included below are a guide to the type of music each artist plays. Descriptions are subjective, and can mean different things to different people, so for a real flavour of the music, follow the links to artist websites, where you'll find samples of what you can expect. Suffice to say: it's all good!
Feb. 6 - John Spillane (IRL) - Folk - http://www.johnspillane.com/ Admission: €15
Feb. 13 - Kern (IRL) - Folk/Trad - http://kernmusic.com/
Feb. 20 - HATS (IRL) - Folk/Blues/Roots - www.hatssongs.com
Feb. 27 - Mark Geary (IRL) - Indie/Folk - http://markgeary.com/
March 6 - Ger Wolfe (IRL) - Folk - http://www.gerwolfe.com/
March 13 - Peter Byrne & Conor Mahony (IRL) - Folk/reinterpretation - https://www.facebook.com/peterbyrneconormahony/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QGR_ISa2uY
March 20 - Susan Tomelty & Pat Brennan (IRL) - Blues/Roots - http://www.susantomelty.ie/
March 27 - Pat Coldrick (IRL) - Classical, but so much more - http://www.patcoldrick.com/
April 3 - Brooksie Wells (USA) - Roots/Americana - http://www.brooksiewells.com/
April 10 - Luan Parle & Clive Barnes (IRL) - Folk/Country/Roots - http://www.luanparle.com/
April 24 - John Statz (USA) - Alt. Folk/Americana - http://johnstatz.com/
May 8 - Cormac O'Caoimh (IRL) - Indie/Folk/Pop - http://www.thecitadels.net/
May 15 - Krista Detor (USA) - Alt. Folk/Indie - http://kristadetor.com/
May 22 - Tim Grimm Family Band (USA) - Roots/Americana/Folk - http://timgrimm.com/
May 29 - Roy Thompson (IRL) - Folk/Roots/Country - https://www.facebook.com/roythompsonmusic/
