Anniversaries in 2017 from the Bluegrass Hall of Fame
The pioneers of bluegrass music to whom the International Bluegrass Music Association has given its highest award are listed in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. Inductees up to 2014 are in The Bluegrass Hall of Fame: inductee biographies 1991-2014, by Fred Bartenstein, Gary Reid, and others.
Members of the pantheon who either were born or died one or more decades ago (including half-decades, as with the deaths of Red Smiley and Jim McReynolds) are listed below.
2 Jan. Arthur Lee 'Red' Smiley died, 1972
13 Jan. Ezra Cline born, 1907
23 Jan. Polly Lewis born, 1937
13 Feb. James Monroe 'Jim' McReynolds born, 1927
15 Feb. Ann Louise Certain Scruggs born, 1927
21 Feb. Don Reno born, 1927
25 Feb. Ralph Edmond Stanley born, 1927
6 Mar. Douglas Flint 'Doug' Dillard born, 1937
28 Mar. Roy Dean Webb born, 1937
16 May James Wallace Lewis died, 2007
17 June Larry Richardson died, 2007
2 July Ray Elwood Goins died, 2007
4 July Bill Vernon born, 1937
9 Aug. Larry Richardson born, 1927
10 Aug. James Henry 'Jimmy' Martin born, 1927
19 Aug. Ray 'Curly Ray' Cline died, 1997
27 Aug. James Dee 'J.D.' Crowe born, 1937
27 Sept. Burkett Howard 'Buck'/'Josh' Graves born, 1927
29 Oct. Roland 'Sonny' Osborne born, 1937
30 Dec. John Cowan Hartford born, 1937
31 Dec. James Monroe 'Jim' McReynolds died, 2002
