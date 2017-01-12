Anna and Elizabeth: but not in Ireland?
FOAOTMAD news blog announces that Elizabeth LaPrelle and Anna Roberts-Gevalt (USA) will be touring Britain for two weeks in the middle of May this year. They were last over in August 2016, when they played one date in Ireland: in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. This year their online tour schedule shows at present no dates in Ireland at all. The BIB hopes to let old-time fans here know if this should change.
