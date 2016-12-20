Two Time Polka: last gigs of 2016
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends this news:
Just to update you on an extra gig next week:
St Stephens Day, Mon. 26th: The Briar Rose Bar, Douglas Rd., Cork. 6.30-8.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4291686
... and a reminder of our last gigs of 2016:
Fri. 30th: DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin. Start 9.00 p.m. Adm. €15 (Musiclee.ie production)
New Year's Eve, Sat. 31st: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork. Start 10.15 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4871388
In January we'll be playing in Sixmilebridge at the Winter Music Festival; Clashmore, Co. Waterford; and in the White Horse, Ballincollig. Full details in the next mail.
Happy Christmas to everybody.
Regards,
Ray & TTP
Two Time Polka's latest CD, New road, is available at their gigs and from Music Zone, Douglas, Cork, and Custys Music, Ennis, Co. Clare; or on line from both outlets, www.musiczone.ie and www.custysmusic.com. You can also contact Ray directly.
