Just to update you on an extra gig next week:St Stephens Day, Mon. 26th: The Briar Rose Bar, Douglas Rd., Cork. 6.30-8.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4291686... and a reminder of our last gigs of 2016:Fri. 30th: DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin. Start 9.00 p.m. Adm. €15 ( Musiclee.ie production)New Year's Eve, Sat. 31st: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork. Start 10.15 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4871388In January we'll be playing in Sixmilebridge at the Winter Music Festival ; Clashmore, Co. Waterford; and in the White Horse, Ballincollig. Full details in the next mail.Happy Christmas to everybody.Regards,Ray & TTP New road

