The Cabin Sessions, Dundrum, Dublin, 29 Dec. 2016
Gerry Fitzpatrick, organiser of the Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the Session for this month:
Hey Y'all !
Just a quick e-mail to say Happy Christmas to all our supporters and to let you know that we'll have a December Cabin Sessions on Thursday 29th! Guests will include Emma Butler (contemporary), Tom Horan (Americana), and Neal Ryan (contemporary).
Hope to see you there and best wishes to y'all for Christmas and the New Year.
The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
