Shannonside Festival brochure now available
Following the BIB post of a week ago, Brendan Walsh and his team in the Sixmilebridge Folk Club announce that the full-colour, 36-page brochure for the 18th Shannonside Winter Music Festival (19-23 Jan. 2017) in Sixmilebridge and Bunratty, Co. Clare, is now available. Weekend tickets, giving access to all events including admission to the Folk Park, are only €50, and are on sale in time to make good Christmas presents. Brendan adds (for Sixmilebridge Folk Club members):
Our autumn newsletter went out by e-mail this year, so apologies to some members who have not received a copy. A final decision in relation to how we comunicate with our members will be made at our AGM next March/April so let us know what you think.
If you don't get this communication ('I won't know!' Someone might tell you!) it means that we decided that you had ready access to a festival brochure locally or at Club events. PLEASE take an omission as a compliment, as it means you're a regular supporter.
Once again I want to say a big thank you to all our official 'Festival Friends': your donations really boosted the Festival committee's confidence and ensured a bigger and better Festival this year.
Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year to you all.
Update 20 Dec.: Hard-copy brochures are available free by post. Just text the word 'Brochure', followed by your name and address, to 086 8464509.
