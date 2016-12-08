Rayna Gellert & Co. in Ulster, 1-5 Feb. 2017
Thanks to the FOAOTMAD news blog for the news that Rayna Gellert (USA) will be touring in these islands in the new year, together with Kai Welch and Jamie Dick and a new album, Workin's too hard, scheduled for release on 27 Jan. The album can be pre-ordered, and a very brief preview video is on Rayna's Facebook. Rayna was a headliner of the 2015 Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival, and played in Ireland way back in 2006 as a member of Uncle Earl.
The tour begins with five dates in Britain, and continues with these shows, all in Ulster:
Wed. 1st Feb.: Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Thurs. 2nd: Bangor Castle, Bangor, Co. Down
Fri. 3rd: Island Arts Centre, The Island, Lisburn, Co. Antrim
Sat. 4th: Roe Valley Arts Centre, 24 Main St., Limavady, Co. Londonderry
Sun. 5th: Crescent Arts Centre, 2-4 University Rd, Belfast
Online booking facilities are on Rayna's website. The bad news from FOAOTMAD: though Mike Compton and Joe Newberry (USA) will be touring in Britain about the same time, they are not scheduled to play any dates in Ireland.
Labels: concerts, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home