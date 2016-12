Thanks to the FOAOTMAD news blog for the news that Rayna Gellert (USA) will be touring in these islands in the new year, together withandand a new album,, scheduled for release on 27 Jan. The album can be pre-ordered, and a very brief preview video is on Rayna's Facebook . Rayna was a headliner of the 2015 Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival , and played in Ireland way back in 2006 as a member of Uncle Earl The tour begins with five dates in Britain, and continues with these shows, all in Ulster:Wed. 1st Feb.: Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, Co. TyroneThurs. 2nd: Bangor Castle, Bangor, Co. DownFri. 3rd: Island Arts Centre, The Island, Lisburn, Co. AntrimSat. 4th: Roe Valley Arts Centre, 24 Main St., Limavady, Co. LondonderrySun. 5th: Crescent Arts Centre, 2-4 University Rd, BelfastOnline booking facilities are on Rayna's website . The bad news from FOAOTMAD: though Mike Compton and Joe Newberry (USA) will be touring in Britain about the same time, they are not scheduled to play any dates in Ireland.

