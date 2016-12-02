02 December 2016

New session in Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, this Sunday: UPDATE

Wendy Connolly posts this news on 'Bluegrass in Ireland' Facebook:

Claire Bradshaw is hosting a country/ bluegrass session/jam in Cawley's Hotel, Tubbercurry, Sligo this Sunday, 4 Dec. ALL MUSICIANS WELCOME! Try to turn out, as they hope to make it a monthly event, and they need YOU to make it a success! It'll be a great time, I'm sure.

The session will run from 3.30 to 5.30 p.m.; thanks to Sharon Loughrin for the info.

