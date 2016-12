*

A month from today the Special Consensus will begin their 2017 tour in Ireland, in concert at the Pavilion Theatre , Dun Laoghaire; details of the tour are on the band's website and the BIB calendar.By coincidence, the current issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine includes 'Bluegrass bass: the final frontier' by(above right), the Special C.'s bass player (and a former jazz bassist). It's Dan's answer to the most common question he gets asked as a teacher at bass workshops: 'How do I get better at bass breaks?' He deals with two aspects: getting melody notes through the ears into the left hand by scale practice, and adjusting right-hand position to make playing melodic phrases easier. Dan ends by writing:This issue ofalso includes a review of the Special C.'s latest CD, beginning with the words: 'If you want to know how Special Consensus have managed to stay in business for 40 years, all you have to do is pick up a copy of.' Neither the review nor the article are on's website , so you'll have to order the issue; but that's all right, as you will then get's guest editorial on the place of bluegrass in the hi-tech 21st century, and much more.

