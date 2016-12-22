FOAOTMAD news of visiting artists
The FOAOTMAD news blog reports that Mark Schatz (twice IBMA Bass Player of the Year, and musical director of Footworks) has been added to the roster of teachers at this Easter's Sore Fingers in England, and would like to play some gigs before or after it - either 13-15 April or 22-25 April. He’s also an accomplished clawhammer banjo player, Appalachian clogger, and hambone teacher. Anyone who can help should contact him by e-mail.
*The FOAOTMAD blog also carries tour dates for Bertram Levy and his daughter. They'll be at FOAOTMAD's Gainsborough festival (see the BIB for 15 Dec.) and at gigs in southern England between 9 and 19 Feb., but there is regrettably no indication of their coming to Ireland.
*The same applies to Mike Compton and Joe Newberry, who will be playing shows in Britain from 20 Jan. to 5 Feb. However, the last of these will be at the Gwesty Victoria Hotel at the Menai Bridge, North Wales - accessible to any really keen fans from Ireland.
Labels: concerts, Dance, IBMA, Instruction, Old-time, Tours, Visiting players, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home