The Friends Of American Old Time Music And Dance (FOAOTMAD) publish this poster image for the 23rd Gainsborough Old Time Festival, 'Europe's largest and best old-time festival', which will be held in just under two months from now (10-12 Feb. 2017) at Queen Elizabeth's High School, Morton Terrace, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, DN21 2ST. Weekend tickets (£50 for FOAOTMAD members, £60 for non-members) and day tickets will be available soon.The FOAOTMAD news blog reports that there are vacancies for exhibitors/sales at the Gainsborough Festival. Interested? If so, please contact] by e-mail We note from the poster that Bertram Levy (right; see the BIB for 29 Sept. for his Irish connection) will be taking part, in a section of the festival devoted to the fiddle tunes of Henry Reed This is a unique opportunity to hear and meet a musician who learned directly from a traditional master, and has himself been a major moving force in the old-time revival.

