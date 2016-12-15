Europe's largest old-time music festival, 10-12 Feb.2017
Friends Of American Old Time Music And Dance (FOAOTMAD) publish this poster image for the 23rd Gainsborough Old Time Festival, 'Europe's largest and best old-time festival', which will be held in just under two months from now (10-12 Feb. 2017) at Queen Elizabeth's High School, Morton Terrace, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, DN21 2ST. Weekend tickets (£50 for FOAOTMAD members, £60 for non-members) and day tickets will be available soon.
The FOAOTMAD news blog reports that there are vacancies for exhibitors/sales at the Gainsborough Festival. Interested? If so, please contact Tim [this is not Fiddlin' Tim Hawkins] by e-mail.
Bertram Levy (right; see the BIB for 29 Sept. for his Irish connection) will be taking part, in a section of the festival devoted to the fiddle tunes of Henry Reed.
This is a unique opportunity to hear and meet a musician who learned directly from a traditional master, and has himself been a major moving force in the old-time revival.
Labels: Festivals, Media, Old-time, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home