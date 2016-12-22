Cup O' Joe on the Causeway, on video - and on Bluegrass Today
strongly commendatory feature on Co. Armagh's Cup O' Joe (above), centring on a video of them playing 'Tell me, darling' on the Giant's Causeway, with Tabitha Agnew's singing and banjo-playing shown to excellent effect.
'Tell me, darling' is one of six tracks on Cup O' Joe's EP Bluebirds, which was released on 1 November and can be obtained from their website for £6.00 - or for $5.94 on iTunes, where individual tracks are 99c.
Labels: Bands, Media, Recordings, Video
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home