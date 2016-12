Bluegrass Today has just published a strongly commendatory feature on Co. Armagh's Cup O' Joe (above), centring on a video of them playing 'Tell me, darling' on the Giant's Causeway, with's singing and banjo-playing shown to excellent effect.'Tell me, darling' is one of six tracks on Cup O' Joe's EP, which was released on 1 November and can be obtained from their website for £6.00 - or for $5.94 on iTunes , where individual tracks are 99c.

