Christmas greetings from Woodbine
Woodbine send the season's greetings on their Facebook:
We would like to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas & a bright New Year. Thanks to our many friends for the support during 2016 and thanks to Mel Corry & Evan Lyons for filling in on banjo in the absence of Richard on a few occasions during the year, to Dessie Crerand, Sean McKerr, & PJ Power for guesting with us on occasions, it was much appreciated. We had a great year and look forward to 2017 and whatever it holds for us.
