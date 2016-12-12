Cardboard Fox (GB) in Ireland, early June 2017: update
Cardboard Fox (above), based in Bath, England, will be touring Ireland in early June 2017, and will be glad to fill out their schedule of gigs.
Cardboard Fox was formed in 2013 by four young but very experienced players, immersed in bluegrass and old-time music and keen to follow those leads further afield. Out of mind, their first full album, was released in May this year. Their bio page mentions
... the extraordinary talents of young mandolin player Joe Tozer and the driving and technically demanding double bass playing and harmony vocals of John Breese. With a focus on original songs with a strong pop sensibility and energetic live shows, this is a group of musicians who are very, very excited about what this lineup can create, and that’s what makes this acoustic quartet so special.
Laura and her sister Charlotte, both multi-instrumentalists and songwriters, with characteristic sibling harmony singing, played six shows here as the Carrivick Sisters in Oct. 2009, took part in the 2012 Shannonside Winter Music Weekend (as it then was), and were back later that year to perform in Derry and Dublin. Promoters and event organisers interested in booking Cardboard Fox should contact Laura by e-mail at her Bridge Music Agency.
Update 14 Dec.: John Breese and Charlotte Carrivick are also instructors at the Bath Bluegrass School.
