Brooksie Wells & Round Hill (USA) in Ireland, 2-8 Apr. 2017
|Brooksie Wells & Round Hill: (l-r) Wally Hughes, Brooksie,
and Lisa Kay Howard
Thanks to mandolinist and radio presenter Lisa Kay Howard of Virginia for the news that she is preparing a tour in Ireland this coming April for singer/songwriter and Americana artist Brooksie Wells, accompanied by Round Hill - Lisa Kay and her husband Wally Hughes on fiddle and resonator guitar.
Lisa Kay hosts 'The Old Home Place' radio show on WAMU's Bluegrass Country. She and Wally both perform with Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike (featuring Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Tom Gray on bass) and with the band East of Monroe. Lisa Kay also leads her own Lisa Kay Band; Wally plays fiddle and Dobro with Randy Cook & Commonwealth. 'BUT for this tour,' Lisa Kay says,
... it will just be Brooksie, Wally, and myself performing Brooksie's wonderful original music as Brooksie Wells & Round Hill. You can hear entire songs here or find out more about Brooksie at www.brooksiewells.com.
Dates so far confirmed for the tour are:
Sun. 2nd Apr.: Dublin Unitarian Church, 112 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2
Mon. 3rd: Mick Murphy's Bar, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare
Tues. 4th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Wed. 5th: Matt Molloy's Pub, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo 7.00-9.00 p.m.
Fri. 7th: Tech Amergin Arts Centre, Waterville, Co. Kerry
Thursday 6th and Saturday 8th April are still available. For bookings, contact Lisa Kay by e-mail.
PS: Through hosting WAMU's Bluegrass Country, Lisa Kay met singer/songwriter Gary Ferguson (whose tour of Ireland last July with Colin Henry was his eleventh tour here). Thanks to Gary for advising Lisa Kay to contact the BIB!
Labels: Americana, Dobro, Fiddle, Mandolin, Songwriting, Tours, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home