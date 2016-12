Thanks to Bluegrass Today for the news that the fourth edition of the Banjo Babes calendar is published, with twelve splendid images of women banjo players, and their music on an accompanying CD.The theme this year is 'Vote for Banjo!' but none of the images or tracks is likely to prove politically divisive. Full details, together with methods of ordering and images and tracks from past years, are on the Banjo Babes website

Labels: Banjo, Calendar, CDs