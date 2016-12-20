2nd Bluegrass Camp Ireland, 28-30 July 2017
|Headfort School, Kells, Co. Meath
Welcome news from Simon Humphries of the organising team of Bluegrass Camp Ireland (also on Facebook):
Bluegrass Camp Ireland 2017 will take place at Headfort School, Kells, Co. Meath, next July, Friday 28th-Sunday 30th (weekend before Bank Holiday weekend). We'll have a lineup of US and Irish-based tutors. Lineup will follow in the new year.
