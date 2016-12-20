Headfort School, Kells, Co. Meath

Bluegrass Camp Ireland 2017 will take place at Headfort School, Kells, Co. Meath, next July, Friday 28th-Sunday 30th (weekend before Bank Holiday weekend). We'll have a lineup of US and Irish-based tutors. Lineup will follow in the new year.

