20 December 2016

2nd Bluegrass Camp Ireland, 28-30 July 2017

Headfort School, Kells, Co. Meath

Welcome news from Simon Humphries of the organising team of Bluegrass Camp Ireland (also on Facebook):

Bluegrass Camp Ireland 2017 will take place at Headfort School, Kells, Co. Meath, next July, Friday 28th-Sunday 30th (weekend before Bank Holiday weekend). We'll have a lineup of US and Irish-based tutors. Lineup will follow in the new year.

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 11:27 am   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home