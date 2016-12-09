18th Shannonside Winter Music Festival, 19-23 Jan. 2017
Sixmilebridge Folk Club, the 18th Shannonside Winter Music Festival will feature over seventy acoustic music events at fifteen venues from 19 to 23 January 2017 in Sixmilebridge and Bunratty, Co. Clare.
As usual, the programme ranges widely through different genres of music, with a strong emphasis on both Irish traditional music and the blues - which should interest those who see bluegrass as a blend of those two genres. The actual bluegrass element in the Festival will consist of the Special Consensus (USA), Cup O' Joe from Co. Armagh, and Greenshine from Cork; plus the Fake McCoys string band from East Clare, whose country blues repertoire includes songs by Bill Monroe and Hank Williams.
The full lineup is on the Festival website, together with the concert and gig schedule, a guide to accommodation in the area, and general Festival information including location maps for all the venues.
