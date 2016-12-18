Thanks to Uri Kohen and his organising team for this announcement:
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival
will take place for the eleventh time at the weekend of 9-11 June 2017, in Westport, Co. Mayo. As always, the festival will bring some of the best local, national, and international folk and bluegrass acts.
Alongside regular festival favourites like the Big Session, the main concert, and the gospel show, the committee are working on new events such as a kid show, special workshops, and a few other surprises.
2017 will see the most 'international' lineup for the festival, with no less then eight acts from overseas already booked.
The festival's website will be updated in the coming weeks, and for any more news please visit the Facebook page
. Tickets for the festival will be out around April and it is very much recommended to book accommodation
as soon as possible.
Here are some of the acts that already have been confirmed:
|Jock & Vera (UK)
|The Rocky Top String Band (Ireland)
|Tim Rogers (Ireland)
|Evan Lyons (Ireland)
The Festival's committee are very much looking forward to seeing you all in Westport in the summer.
