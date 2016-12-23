A work in progress
The Bluegrass Ireland Blog (BIB) is as alive as ever, keeps its calendar updated, publishes news received, and adds new features: in 2016 the right-hand sidebar has been enhanced by a slice of the calendar, a list of known bands, links to readers' comments, visual images, and (most recently) 'New releases' and regular jams. Send in news by e-mail.
Thinking of touring in Ireland? Look at the BIB's THINKING OF TOURING IN IRELAND? page (now updated). Click on the 'Welcome' label below for more about the BIB's background, purpose, and uses.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
Hi. Is this your festival that's advertising by driving a car flying a confederate flag around Dublin?
No. The Bluegrass Ireland Blog doesn't have a festival; has never considered organising a festival; and in the unlikely event of our ever doing so, we would not use a confederate flag as a symbol. Has any reader seen this reported car?
BIB editor
