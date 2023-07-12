Further dates in Ireland for Joachim Cooder (USA), 28 Aug.-1 Sept.
19 June the BIB noted that Joachim Cooder will be playing at Whelans of Wexford St., Dublin 2, on Thurs. 31 August, backed by Mark Fain (bass) and the splendid Rayna Gellert (fiddle). Tickets (€27.50) can be booked here.
Joachim Cooder's online tour schedule now shows that in the course of a European tour, including festivals in Denmark and Britain, he (together with Rayna Gellert and Mark Fain) will be playing the following shows in Ireland:
- Tues. 29th Aug.: Campbell's Tavern, Headford, Co. Galway, 7.30-11.30 p.m.
- Wed. 30th: The Black Box, Belfast, 8.00-11.00 p.m.
- Thurs. 31st: Whelan's, Wexford St., Dublin 2, 8.00-11.00 p.m.
- Fri. 1st Sept.: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town, 8.00-11.00 p.m.
