Water Tower (USA) in Britain and Ireland, 10 Aug.-2 Sept. 2023
Thanks to Geraint and Deb Jones of GPromo PR for news of Live from Los Angeles, the new album, recorded live in the studio in one day, by the genre-bending L.A. group Water Tower, which is scheduled for release on 11 August to coincide with the band's tour of Britain and Ireland (see Irish dates below).
In an earlier configuration as the Water Tower Bucket Boys, the band - then as now centred upon Kenny Feinstein (banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar) - toured Ireland in 2010, 2011, and 2012. Water Tower draws upon a pool of talent, and on the tour will consist of Kenny, Tommy Drinkard (guitar, banjo), Taylor Estes (bass), and Nicholas Leahy (mandolin). The schedule as it stands at present for their Irish dates is below; additional dates may be added.
August
- Fri. 25th: Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford
- Sat. 26th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
- Sun. 27th: Picnic in the Park, Ward Park, Bangor, Co. Down, 3.00-5.00 p.m.
- Tues. 29th: The Rusty Spur Sessions, Claudy, Co. Londonderry
- Thurs. 31st: The Greyhound, Kilkee, Co. Clare,
- Fri. 1st: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
- Sat. 2nd: Levis Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
