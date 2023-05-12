New album: The UK & Ireland dobro celebration
Just wanted to let you know about a new Dobro project and CD.
The project is the creation of UK dobro player Chris Eaton. He wanted to bring together on a CD as many of the current dobro players in the UK and Ireland as he could get, and he has managed to bring together quite a few on the CD. It is due for release in June. The styles and sounds are all different but showcase the great players that are in these islands. Johnny Gleeson from Carlow and Ted Ponsonby from Letterkenny each have a great track. I have a track also, and I guess I straddle both jurisdictions!
Here is the link to the CD: www.chriseatonguitar.com/dobro
The 13-track album will be available online via the usual straming platforms from 23 June 2023. CDs will cost £12+postage and packing.
