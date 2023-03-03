25th anniversary of bluegrass in Kilworth, Co. Cork
On Monday 5 May 1998 (the May bank holiday), 5 For The Gospel from Kentucky played the first bluegrass concert (to a capacity audience) at the Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork.
Now, twenty-five years later to the day, on Monday 1 May 2023 (the May bank holiday) High Plains Tradition from Colorado (no strangers to Ireland) will play the Kilworth Community Centre (the Arts Centre is closed for repairs) at 8.00 p.m. What a great band to celebrate the 25th anniversary of bluegrass in Kilworth!
[BIB editor's note: The banjo player shown above and in all the band's website photos is Mark Leslie, who played on the first HPT tour in Ireland. Ron Lynam (right) has played with them on subsequent tours abroad.]
Over the past twenty-five there have been great nights of bluegrass in Kilworth. All the bands have maintained an incredible high standard. Thanks to each and every one of them.
I want to especially mention the visit of J.D. Crowe and the New South to Kilworth in August 1999. J.D. Crowe is one of the most respected banjo players and band leaders in the world of bluegrass. It was his 1975 album J.D. Crowe and the New South (Rounder 0044) that copper-fastened my interest in bluegrass (like thousands of others) when I heard it in 1976. Frets magazine said about the album: 'The New South's recording in 1975 created a sensation. The album catapulted bluegrass into the forefront of progressive American music and drew a whole new generation of young musicians into the acoustic fold.'
A special thanks to you, the audience, for your loyalty and constant support for live bluegrass music in Kilworth over the last twenty-five years. Of course to the staff at the Arts Centre (who do it all voluntarily): the incredible Liam Howard, his wife Maureen, and the wonderful Molly Abernethy. Thanks a million for all your work and dedication. It is very much appreciated. Hopefully there will be a packed hall to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary.
High Plains Tradition Irish tour 2023: 28 April-6 May
- Fri. 28th-Sun. 30th: Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Weekend, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry; tel. 087 706 9935
- Mon. 1st May: Kilworth Community Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771 (25th Anniversary Concert)
- Tues. 2nd: The Copper Buoy Restaurant, Lower O'Connell St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, X35 FE09, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542
- Wed. 3rd: St Senans Church of Ireland, Ardrum, Inniscarra, Co. Cork, T23 T934, 8.00 p.m., support act Pat Kelleher; tel. 087 792 1771
- Thurs. 4th: O Gliasain's Bar (concert room), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 607 9864
- Fri. 5th-Sat. 6th: Bob's Bar, Durrow, Co. Laois, R32 YY38 (Durrow Mini Bluegrass Festival); tel. 085 165 6685
