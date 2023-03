*

High Plains Tradition Irish tour 2023: 28 April-6 May

Fri. 28th-Sun. 30th: Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Weekend, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry; tel. 087 706 9935

Mon. 1st May: Kilworth Community Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771 (25th Anniversary Concert)

Tues. 2nd: The Copper Buoy Restaurant, Lower O'Connell St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, X35 FE09, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542

Wed. 3rd: St Senans Church of Ireland, Ardrum, Inniscarra, Co. Cork, T23 T934, 8.00 p.m., support act Pat Kelleher; tel. 087 792 1771

Thurs. 4th: O Gliasain's Bar (concert room), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 607 9864

Fri. 5th-Sat. 6th: Bob's Bar, Durrow, Co. Laois, R32 YY38 (Durrow Mini Bluegrass Festival); tel. 085 165 6685

On Monday 5 May 1998 (the May bank holiday), 5 For The Gospel from Kentucky played the first bluegrass concert (to a capacity audience) at the Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork.Now, twenty-five years later to the day, on Monday 1 May 2023 (the May bank holiday) High Plains Tradition from Colorado (no strangers to Ireland) will play the Kilworth Community Centre (the Arts Centre is closed for repairs) at 8.00 p.m. What a great band to celebrate the 25th anniversary of bluegrass in Kilworth!High Plains Tradition are wonderful pickers, great entertainers, and fabulous vocalists. They consist of(mandolin/ vocals),(guitar/ vocals),(fiddle/ vocals),(bass/ vocals), and(banjo/vocals).Over the past twenty-five there have been great nights of bluegrass in Kilworth. All the bands have maintained an incredible high standard. Thanks to each and every one of them.I want to especially mention the visit of J.D. Crowe and the New South to Kilworth in August 1999. J.D. Crowe is one of the most respected banjo players and band leaders in the world of bluegrass. It was his 1975 album(Rounder 0044) that copper-fastened my interest in bluegrass (like thousands of others) when I heard it in 1976.magazine said about the album: 'The New South's recording in 1975 created a sensation. The album catapulted bluegrass into the forefront of progressive American music and drew a whole new generation of young musicians into the acoustic fold.'A special thanks to you, the audience, for your loyalty and constant support for live bluegrass music in Kilworth over the last twenty-five years. Of course to the staff at the Arts Centre (who do it all voluntarily): the incredible, his wife, and the wonderful. Thanks a million for all your work and dedication. It is very much appreciated. Hopefully there will be a packed hall to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary.Booking: tel. 087 792 1771For further enquiries on any of the above, tel.087 792 1771 or e-mail © John Nyhan

Labels: History, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands