New old-time banjos from Gold Tone
announce the coming launch, within the next month, of the HM-100/HM-100A High Moon, a new open-back banjo optimised for the clawhammer player, and developed over some ten years by Chris Pariso, Gold Tone's in-house luthier.
The HM-100 has a regular scale length of 26.188 inches, while the HM-100A has an A-scale of 23.5 inches. Both models are otherwise identical, priced at $1,299.99, with features including a 12" pot, Renaissance head, fourteen brackets, ebony fingerboard, and Little Mountain maple armrest. The traditional-looking dowel stick incorporates a coordinator rod that can be easily adjusted by hand. More about the features, together with the sound of both models, is on a eleven-minute video.
Gold Tone recently introduced their AC-1FL (Acoustic Composite Fretless) open-back banjo, weighing only four pounds, and at a bargain price of $269.99 with gig bag. A resonator kit to fit the AC-1FL is also available.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home