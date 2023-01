Among the news of artists who toured Ireland in the twelve months before the pandemic, some news is good and some less welcome. Kristy Cox (right), award-winning Australian country and bluegrass singer, toured here with her band in May 2019, thanks to the mygrassisblue.com team . She is now based in Nashville, TN and records for Billy Blue Records ; a month ago the BIB reported on her latest single, a duet with Marty Raybon . John Lawless now reports on Bluegrass Today that Kristy is receiving: induction into the Australian Country Music Hands of Fame 2023 class. The award was annunced yesterday (16 Jan.) at the 51st Toyota Tamworth Country Music Festival , and certificates will be awarded to the recipients at Tamworth on this coming Saturday (21 Jan.).Less welcome is the news that the powerful band Sideline , who toured Ireland in July 2019 (again, thanks to mygrassisblue.com ), will cease touring in April 2023 after they play the Big Lick Bluegrass Festival in their home state of North Carolina. Their guitaristhas decided that he needs to spend more time with his family than is possible for a musician on the road. The band's banjoist and leaderfully supports his decision;on Bluegrass Today quotes him as saying: 'I’m not going to be done. We’re not done playing, just done touring. Hit me up in two years...'© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Awards, Recordings, Visiting bands, Visiting players