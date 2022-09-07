Dunmore East 2022 on Bluegrass Today
Michael Luchtan has written an excellent feature on this year's Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival (26-28 Aug.) in Co. Waterford, which has just been published on Bluegrass Today, together with six photos taken by Garrett Fitzgerald. Michael has a good word for all the bands taking part, with sets by the Blue Light Smugglers, the Mons Wheeler Band, the Blueberry Pickers, and Long Way Home mentioned as highlights; and he advises US bands who may be thinking of coming over to e-mail Mick Daly - and to check the BIB for whatever else may be going on. After seeing this feature, more bands are likely to be contacting Mick.
Only one word in the article needs to be changed: the US band that headlined the first Dunmore East festival back in 1995 was not the 'Bluegrass Pioneers', but the Bluegrass Patriots, the splendid Colorado band who were active for almost exactly thirty-one years (see the BIB for 10 Oct. 2011).
