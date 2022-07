On Monday (25 July) the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announced that its first International Band Performance Grant (see the BIB for 11 Mar. 2022 ) has been awarded to the Estonian band Curly Strings (photo). The grant will enable them to attend this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC, with a follow-up tour in 2023., chair of the IBMA International Band Steering Committee, said: 'We felt Curly Strings stood out with their exciting blend of Estonian-influenced bluegrass music.'With all due respect to IBMA and the band - whom I described after seeing them five years ago , when they had already won a string of European awards, as 'a young, original band, full of charm, verve, and musical mastery, and worth anyone's time to see and hear' - I stick with the view I had then, that their sound could be better described as 'bluegrass-influenced Estonian music', with the bluegrass influence basically consisting of using fiddle, upright bass, mandolin, and flat-picked guitar. Since then, they have also used a four-string banjo played with a plectrum, which I admitan innovation in bluegrass.More details, together with a video (also on YouTube ), are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today © Richard Hawkins

Labels: Awards, Europe, IBMA, Opinion