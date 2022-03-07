Bluegrass Omagh, 28-29 May 2022
mygrassisblue.com for the news that the Ulster American Folk Park at Omagh, Co. Tyrone has confirmed the dates for this year's Bluegrass Omagh festival as Sat. 28 May and Sun. 29 May. The festival website is on the way to becoming fully operational at the time of writing this post, and details of the lineup have yet to be announced. However, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run are expected to be headliners, in the course of their European tour organised by mygrassisblue.com. This is the one chance fans in Ireland will have to see this fine band during the tour.
Tickets for Bluegrass Omagh 2022 can be bought here: adult day passes are £25 and weekend passes £40; corresponding rates for children are £6 and £10; and family passes (covering two adults and three children) £56 and £95. The succession of images on the festival homepage includes an evocative couple of seconds of the irreplaceable Geordie McAdam, who died just over a year ago.
