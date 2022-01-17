Crossover Festival in England, 29 Apr.-2 May 2022
Crossover Festival of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music (and dance) in England announce: 'We're back at Clonter Opera Theatre (Congleton, Cheshire) again over the [bank holiday] weekend of 29 April-2 May and have all the artists booked and eager to play.' They also send the Festival flyer (see image, right) showing a lineup that includes the Foreign Landers and several names already well known to audiences here from tours or festival appearances.
This information and image comes from the organisers' no. 1 newsletter for 2022, You can subscribe to receive the newsletter here. Thanks again to T.J. Screene, first-call bassist of the Dublin bluegrass scene, for putting the BIB in touch with Crossover.
