More memories of Geordie
Geordie at the Ulster American Folk Park, 2015,
with some of the instruments he created
Thanks to Des Butler of Co. Meath for these photos and his own tribute to Geordie:
The reservoir of great bluegrass and old-time musicians in Ireland has been depleted once again with the sad death of Geordie McAdam, a veteran and a true master of his craft. I had the pleasure and the privilege of not only enjoying his playing but also his banter and great wit at many festivals over the years.
R.I.P.
Jam session at Mohill Bluegrass Festival, Co. Leitrim, Aug. 2014
Broken Strings at the Folk Park, 2007: (l-r) Ivan Muirhead,
Michael Ash, Wilson Davies, Adrian Muirhead, Geordie
Geordie listens to the fiddling of Dessie Crerand of Co. Donegal,
Folk Park, 2015
