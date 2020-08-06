For readers who wonder where all the links and images that used to be on the right-hand side of the blog have gone - they are down at the bottom of everything else. This is something that Blogger have done for their own purposes, which I do not understand, much less approve. It's probably connected in some way with their new look for the blog dashboard, which in itself is not so bad, apart from the bother of having to learn all the new ways of doing things that had become second nature.

Labels: Editorial