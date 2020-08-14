Alan Lomax, the banjo, and bluegrass
The BIB editor writes:
Alan Lomax (1915-2002; see also here) was by any standards an outstanding ethnomusicologist, an endlessly energetic folk-music collector, and a prolific activist in related fields, whose influence was felt throughout the world. It is no detraction from his stature to say that his enthusiasms at times overcame his judgment.
His film Appalachian journey (1991) can be seen on YouTube. Just over halfway through, Tommy Jarrell (1901-85) is shown playing a fretless banjo. Lomax comments at 31:08: 'This was of course an instrument of African origin, the banjo, and was given by white musicians the fifth string, so that there was a constant high, pinging drone there that was put in between every, every beat.'
Two things can be said for this statement: first, that it gives a nod to the belief, still common last century, that the thumb string was added by Joel Sweeney without committing to naming him as its inventor; secondly, that it does actually offer a reason, right or wrong, for adding this odd short string. But otherwise, banjo historians would now generally agree that the thumb string was inherited from the banjo's African ancestors, and was there before Sweeney had anything to do with the instrument.
In the August 2020 iaaue of Banjo News Letter, Bill Evans - a supreme player as well as a banjo historian and analyst of banjo music - looks at the tune 'Altamont', recorded in 1949 by the black banjo-player Murphy Gribble, and later released on a Rounder album. Evans's judgment is: 'The parallels between Gribble’s approach, which he could have developed as early as the 1920’s [sic], and Scruggs-style technique is the revelation of this recording.' It sounds, nonetheless, to my ears like an old-time tune rather than anything Scruggs ever played. The double-C tuning sets it further apart from mainstream bluegrass.
The link with Alan Lomax comes in one of the sources linked to Evans's feature: Teiano Nakana's 2018 article 'Making black influence in bluegrass visible'. Nakana cites a letter from Lomax to Joseph Hickerson at the Library of Congress about Murphy Gribble's playing, in which Lomaz wrote: 'If you listen carefully… you will hear the steady 3,3,2 complex measure of so-called Bluegrass. From before Earl Scruggs and his mentors were born.'
Nakana's comment is: 'Here, Lomax clearly states the contradiction within the history of bluegrass. Earl Scruggs is the one credited with this core sonic marker of bluegrass, yet Lomax has recorded, physical proof that it existed before him.'
Well, where to start? First of all, the 'steady 3,3,2 complex measure' is not the 'core sonic marker' of bluegrass, and no one has suggested that Earl Scruggs invented it. Lomax may have been influenced by Pete Seeger's introduction to bluegrass in the later editions of his How to play the 5-string banjo. Like many others who learned from the book, I internalised this syncopated formula, and was then surprised to find how small a part it played in Scruggs's own music. If any leading pioneer of bluegrass banjo should be associated with it, it is Don Reno; and Reno said he was introduced to it by Snuffy Jenkins, who showed him as an example what was later tentatively identified (Trischka & Wernick, Masters of the 5-string banjo, p. 90) as a riff from Glenn Miller's 'In the mood'.
If you want a link between African-American banjo players and Earl Scruggs, it might be the white musician Smith Hammett (1887-1930). Scruggs mentions Hammett as the local player who inspired most people during his childhood (Earl Scruggs and the 5-string banjo, 2nd ed., 2006, p. 159); and Snuffy Jenkins reported being told that Hammett 'got it [three-finger playing] from a colored fellow, black', though he continued: 'But I don't think anybody knows for sure who started it' (Masters of the 5-string banjo, p. 4).
Nakana writes: 'Listening to other performances by Murphy Gribble and his other band members, the similarity with bluegrass is undeniable', and offers as illustration their recording of 'Pateroller'll catch you' (YouTube). Unfortunately, from this example the similarity is very clearly deniable. Gribble, York, and Lusk were a fine old-time string band, full of vitality, but do not sound like any bluegrass band I (or, I'll bet, you) ever heard.
Why are they not mentioned in bluegrass history? For the same reason that the white musician J.C. Sutphin isn't mentioned; they didn't play bluegrass. Sutphin had three tracks on the 'first bluegrass album', now reissued as American banjo: three-finger and Scruggs style - 'Don't let your deal go down', 'Under the double eagle', and 'I don't love nobody'; but all his style has in common with bluegrass is picking with thumb and two fingers.
