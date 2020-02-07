Pete Stanley, 1937-2020
Mudcat online forum that
there is also a memorial concert/ tribute planned later at Cecil Sharp House London for 16 May 2020. Details to follow. We also are planning to show a collection of photos and memorabilia throughout Pete's long career from the late 50s onwards to view at the concert venue.
In 2013 Pete Stanley was one of the first to receive a European Bluegrass Pioneer Award from the European Bluegrass Music Association - thanks largely to information supplied by Rick Townend, who himself recently received the Jan Jerrold Award from the British Bluegrass Music Association. A biographical article on Pete Stanley by Richard Thompson is in preparation, with which the BIB will not attempt to compete.
Longtime attenders at festivals in Athy, Co. Kildare, will recall Pete playing there around the turn of this century with Brian Golbey, one of his longtime musical partners.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home