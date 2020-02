The BIB has just learned with regret of the death of, devotee of the 5-string banjo and British (and European) bluegrass pioneer, at the beginning of this year. His funeral was held in Exeter, Devon, on Wednesday 22 January. His daughterhas announced on the Mudcat online forum thatIn 2013 Pete Stanley was one of the first to receive a European Bluegrass Pioneer Award from the European Bluegrass Music Association - thanks largely to information supplied by, who himself recently received the Jan Jerrold Award from the British Bluegrass Music Association . A biographical article on Pete Stanley byis in preparation, with which the BIB will not attempt to compete.Longtime attenders at festivals in Athy, Co. Kildare, will recall Pete playing there around the turn of this century with, one of his longtime musical partners.

